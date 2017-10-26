(The Sports Xchange) - Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will miss the next three games due to discomfort in his right shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

National Basketball Association roundup

Fultz, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, will miss Wednesday's home game against Houston as well as road contests versus the Dallas Mavericks (Saturday) and Rockets (Monday). The 19-year-old will travel with the team and be re-evaluated Tuesday, the team said.

Fultz has played in each of Philadelphia's four games and is averaging 6.0 points on 9-of-27 shooting. His free-throw shooting has also been poor as he made just 6 of 12 attempts.

Fultz tallied just two points in 16 minutes during Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons.

- - -

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who played only the first five minutes before departing with a left knee injury in Tuesday night's game, is considered day-to-day.

Coach Alvin Gentry said after the Pelicans' 103-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers that an MRI on Davis' left knee came back negative.

Davis, 24, appeared to tweak the knee in the first quarter and may have aggravated it while battling for a long rebound. He did not return after exiting the game.

- - -

Veteran point guard Tony Parker is getting closer to a return and will begin a rehab assignment with the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs.

Parker, 35, is recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered during the Western Conference semifinals last spring. He was cleared by doctors to participate in training camp last month and is being brought along slowly by the organization.

Parker averaged 10.1 points in 63 regular season games last season -- his lowest total since his 2001-02 rookie campaign.

The veteran Frenchman owns career averages of 16.2 points on 49.3 percent shooting and 5.8 assists in 1,143 career regular season games.