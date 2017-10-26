News

Juventus on best Serie A scoring pace in 65 years

Sporting News
Despite sitting just third in Serie A, Juventus are scoring at a rate not seen in the Italian top flight since the 1950s.

Juve's 4-1 win over SPAL on Wednesday saw the club hit their 31st goal of the season in just their 10th league game of the campaign.

The last time a Serie A side hit that many goals in their first 10 matches was when Juventus scored 32 during the 1951-52 season.



Paulo Dybala's ability to striker from distance has played a big part in the team's success to this point.

The 23-year-old leads all Serie A players with four goals from outside the box this season.



While the club are off to a fine start in front of the opposition's goal, things have not been as rosy on the defensive end, where they have now conceded goals in four straight Serie A matches for the first time since November 2016.

Juventus face Milan at the weekend as they look to close the gap on league leaders Napoli.

