Dwight Freeney will get a 16th NFL season.

Seahawks add veteran Dwight Freeney to replace injured Cliff Avril

The 37-year-old defensive end agreed to terms with the Seahawks on Tuesday. Freeney will replace defensive end Cliff Avril, who was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 20 with a neck injury. Freeney's first game could be Sunday against the visiting Texans.

Freeney recorded three sacks while with the Falcons last season and hopes the Seahawks can give him one more shot at a second Super Bowl title. Before playing for the Falcons, the seven-time Pro Bowler spent the 2015 season with the Cardinals, notching eight sacks in 11 games.

Freeney, who was a first-round pick of the Colts in the 2002 NFL Draft, was part of the Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI to cap the 2006 season.

He has 122 1/2 career sacks, which is second among active players behind Julius Peppers (150) and 18th all time. With one sack, Freeney would move past former Colts teammate Robert Mathis for 17th on the all-time list.

Freeney left the Colts after the 2012 season and signed a two-year deal with the Chargers, but had four sacks over two injury-riddle seasons. One of those sacks, however, was a game-clinching sack of new Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson in 2014.