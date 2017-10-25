NRL: Taylor signs lucrative renewal with Titans

Ash Taylor has committed his future to Gold Coast Titans by re-signing with the NRL side for a further three seasons.

Taylor signs lucrative renewal with Titans

Taylor's original deal was due to expire in 2019 but the 22-year-old half-back's contract will now run through to 2021, it was announced on Wednesday.

Terms of the renewal were not disclosed however, Taylor – who attracted interest from rival clubs including Brisbane Broncos – is reportedly set to earn one million Australian dollars per season.

Taylor said the appointment of Garth Brennan as head coach following Neil Henry's sacking was a key factor.

"I love it here at the Titans, and although it took a while to sort out the terms of the new deal, I never really considered going anywhere else," Taylor said.

"It is a big relief to have the new coach in place. I'm really pleased with the appointment of Garth as I've had some personal involvement with him in the past. He's a great communicator and he has big plans for the future of the club, so I'm keen to get stuck in and help make 2018 a success."

Taylor made 24 appearances during the 2017 NRL season, tallying 96 points, five tries, 19 try assists and 375 tackles as the Titans finished second from bottom.

Brennan added: "Ash is a tremendous young man and an outstanding footballer who is central to our plans as we look to build a winning culture here at the Titans.

"He's exciting to watch, super talented, and certainly on a trajectory that will see him develop into one of the best half-backs in the NRL over the next few years. He is also absolutely determined to help the Titans achieve success, and as head coach, I couldn't ask for any more than that."