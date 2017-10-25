News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussies put cherry on top of breathtaking ceremony
Aussies put cherry on top of amazing ceremony

NRL: Taylor signs lucrative renewal with Titans

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Ash Taylor has committed his future to Gold Coast Titans by re-signing with the NRL side for a further three seasons.

Taylor signs lucrative renewal with Titans

Taylor signs lucrative renewal with Titans

Taylor's original deal was due to expire in 2019 but the 22-year-old half-back's contract will now run through to 2021, it was announced on Wednesday.

Terms of the renewal were not disclosed however, Taylor – who attracted interest from rival clubs including Brisbane Broncos – is reportedly set to earn one million Australian dollars per season.

Taylor said the appointment of Garth Brennan as head coach following Neil Henry's sacking was a key factor.

"I love it here at the Titans, and although it took a while to sort out the terms of the new deal, I never really considered going anywhere else," Taylor said.

"It is a big relief to have the new coach in place.  I'm really pleased with the appointment of Garth as I've had some personal involvement with him in the past. He's a great communicator and he has big plans for the future of the club, so I'm keen to get stuck in and help make 2018 a success."

Taylor made 24 appearances during the 2017 NRL season, tallying 96 points, five tries, 19 try assists and 375 tackles as the Titans finished second from bottom.

Brennan added: "Ash is a tremendous young man and an outstanding footballer who is central to our plans as we look to build a winning culture here at the Titans.

"He's exciting to watch, super talented, and certainly on a trajectory that will see him develop into one of the best half-backs in the NRL over the next few years. He is also absolutely determined to help the Titans achieve success, and as head coach, I couldn't ask for any more than that."

Back To Top