Moses Simon got a brace while Samuel Kalu made vital contribution to help Gent to a 3-0 thrashing of Eupen in the Belgian First Division A encounter on Tuesday night.

Moses Simon scores brace as Samuel Kalu shines in Gent’s win over Eupen

Yuya Kubo opened the scoring in the third minute thanks to Samuel Kalu's assist

Kalu was also involved in the second goal as he was brought down in the box to hand Yves Vanderhaeghe‘s men a penalty advantage and his compatriot, Simon wasted no time in converting the kick.

In the 38th minute, Simon completed his brace in similar fashion after a careless kick on Roman Yaremchuk by Jordan Loties in the area, the former Trencin man stepped up to grab his brace.

The pacy winger was also in a top form at the weekend as he rescued his side from defeat against Kortrijk.

MORE:

Moses Simon rescues Gent from defeat with first goal of the season



Kalu alongside, Anderson Esiti were cautioned in the outing as the East Flanders outfit ran away with the maximum points.

The victory has taken Gent to the 12th spot i n the log with 13 points from 12 games and will look to build on this form when they clash with Sporting Charleroi on Friday in the Belgian elite division game.