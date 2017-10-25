News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Billy Slater's contentious first try is all the talk after Melbourne's 34-20 NRL win over Brisbane.
Storm win as Broncos suffer McCullough blow

Nketiah becomes first player born after Wenger's appointment to score for Arsenal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Eddie Nketiah scored his first two Arsenal goals on Tuesday, and made a bit of Gunners history in the process.

Nketiah becomes first player born after Wenger's appointment to score for Arsenal

Nketiah becomes first player born after Wenger's appointment to score for Arsenal

The 18-year-old netted late in his side's Carabao Cup tie with Norwich City, sending the match to extra-time with an 85th-minute equaliser.

Nketiah's goal meant he is now the first Arsenal player born after Arsene Wenger was appointed manager to score for the club.



MORE:
Anne Frank's diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
| Want to become a professional footballer? Man Utd hero Lingard is the perfect example to follow
| EXTRA TIME: Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny meets Argentina legend Diego Maradona
| Ronaldo, Neymar & the top 25 most-followed footballers on Instagram

The Frenchman took charge of Arsenal in September 1996 — more than 21 years ago.

Nketiah enjoyed his first strike so much he did it again in extra-time, heading home a 96th-minute corner kick to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Back To Top