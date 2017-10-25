Eddie Nketiah scored his first two Arsenal goals on Tuesday, and made a bit of Gunners history in the process.

Nketiah becomes first player born after Wenger's appointment to score for Arsenal

The 18-year-old netted late in his side's Carabao Cup tie with Norwich City, sending the match to extra-time with an 85th-minute equaliser.

Nketiah's goal meant he is now the first Arsenal player born after Arsene Wenger was appointed manager to score for the club.



The Frenchman took charge of Arsenal in September 1996 — more than 21 years ago.

Nketiah enjoyed his first strike so much he did it again in extra-time, heading home a 96th-minute corner kick to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.