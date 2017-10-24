Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor saw his snaps reduced in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Eagles.

Terrelle Pryor wants what's 'best for the team' after benching

Pryor, who has just 18 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown this season, including a quiet two receptions for 14 yards against the Eagles, isn't concerned with his downward-trending playing time.

"It’s coach’s call," Pryor said, via the Washington Times. "I don’t have much say in it. You’re not going to see any animosity from me, whatever’s best for the team."

Josh Doctson, selected 22nd in the 2016 NFL Draft, started ahead of Pryor Monday night. Doctson has battled injuries early in his career but played 54 out of 64 snaps against the Eagles, hauling in three receptions for 39 yards.

"We had a sub-pattern going and we’re going to get Terrelle in there later," coach Jay Gruden said. "We wanted to get Josh in there early."

The Redskins added Pryor this offseason to help ease the loss of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. Pryor still thinks there is time to turn things around.

"I think it’s just the scheme of the offense,” Pryor said. “It’s a spread around offense, spread the ball around offense. Like I said, it’s still early. There’s a lot of guys around the league that are starting fresh with new quarterbacks and isn’t killing the game right now either. We have 10 games left. Let’s see what happens."