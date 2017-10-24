Matsuyama to golf with Trump on US president's Japan visit

Donald Trump is known, among many other things, for his love of golf and his trip to Japan next month will include a bit of a treat.

Recently re-elected prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has told United States president Trump he has arranged for them to play a round with world number four Hideki Matsuyama, according to a summary of their telephone conversation published by the Asian nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Trump will arrive in Japan on November 5 and is scheduled to head out with Abe and Matsuyama that day.

The politicians also golfed together last February and were joined at the tee by four-time major winner Ernie Els on that occasion.

The immediate focus for Matsuyama, though, will be on defending his WGC-HSBC Champions title in Shanghai this weekend.

His company for the start of that event will be world number one Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.