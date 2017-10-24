Real Madrid president Perez rules out Kane move: Spurs will want €250m for him!

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted that the club have no interest in signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane, whom he believes is valued at €250 million.

The England international has been in stunning form for club and country throughout 2017, scoring 45 goals in 40 games.

Such fine scoring exploits have led to links with Real, with reports in Spain claiming that Perez had initiated talks with Spurs following the 1-1 draw between the two clubs in the Champions League.

However, Perez has now rubbished such suggestions and believes that it would take a world-record fee to extract him from Spurs.

"Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head. He is a great player and in addition he is young," Perez told Cadena COPE.

"He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team.

"I didn’t ask Tottenham’s president for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250m."

Spurs play Real Madrid at Wembley next week, after a Carabao Cup tie against West Ham United and a Premier League clash with Manchester United.