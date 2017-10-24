Sendejo suspended for hit that sent Wallace's helmet flying

(Reuters) - Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo has been suspended for one game following a hit on Ravens' wide receiver Mike Wallace during Sunday's game.

The contact sent Wallace's helmet flying and forced him from the game. Sendejo was penalised for unneccessary roughness.

The Vikings won the game 24-16.

"The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a statement.

Sendejo will be eligible to return to Minnesota's active roster on Oct. 30 following the team's game against the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday.



