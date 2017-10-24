After sealing qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, India will be facing Myanmar in the fifth match of the qualifiers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goal has learnt. The match on the 14th of November would be the first time Sunil Chhetri and co. will be playing in Goa, after their 2-2 draw against Bangladesh almost four years ago.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India to play Myanmar in Goa, CK Vineeth dropped

Gaffer Stephen Constantine has also shortlisted 28 players who would be taking part in a preparatory camp to be held at Utorda from 5th November, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has informed the clubs in a letter sent on Monday.

Kerala Blasters striker CK Vineeth is the most notable absentee from the list while Pronay Halder is back in the national team set-up after a prolonged injury lay-off.

Only four players of the 28 will be playing in the I-League this season, with Shillong Lajong's Alan Deory being a surprise pick along with East Bengal's Nikhil Poojary, Salam Ranjan Singh and Mohammed Rafique.

The Blue Tigers have won all four of their third round qualifiers against Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Macau to book a place in the continental championship via the direct route for the first time since 1984. They had also taken part in the 2011 version, courtesy the victory at the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup.

The full list of players called up for the camp can be found below:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Bikash Jairu, Jackichand Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Mohammed Rafique, Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Hitesh Sharma, Alen Deory