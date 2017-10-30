Even after seven weeks, the tight end position is still as foggy as the Falcons vs. Patriots game on Sunday night. Each week, it's a new TE making headlines, and this past week O.J. Howard burst onto the scene with a two-touchdown performance. Not to mention, Jared Cook recorded over 100 yards, inches away from adding a score. In our Week 8 fantasy TE rankings, we're looking to find that breakout streamer TE for fantasy football owners to insert into their lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Tight end

Despite six teams on bye, only two TEs, the Giants' Evan Engram and Titans' Delanie Walker have a major impact with four possible streaming options gone, most notably Packers' Martellus Bennett. The worst part of the Giants bye isn't even the loss of Engram, but the loss of the guaranteed TE touchdown given up by the Giants (eight TE TDs in seven games). On the other side of the coin, the Packers bye prevents the chance your TE is playing against the No. 1 fantasy TE defense, allowing 2.8 fantasy points per game (FPPG)

The upper end of the rankings is littered with top-tier and higher-owned players, but there's a decent sample size of streamers to look for, like Tyler Kroft, Nick O'Leary, Jared Cook and even Antonio Gates. Out of this group, we like Kroft to have the best chance at a big day, since the Colts give up the seventh-most FPPG to TEs and didn't look good at stopping Marcedes Lewis in the red zone.

Hopefully, this is a week you can finally feel confident in your drafted TE, but if not, there's a streamer out there for you in our Week 8 TE rankings.

Cameron Brate, Bucs vs. Panthers.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues