Former MLB player, manager Ray Knight charged with assault and battery after fight

Former major league player and manager Ray Knight was arrested early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after police said he was involved in a fight.

Fairfax County Police said in a news release Monday that officers responded to Knight's home in Alexandria, Va., around 4 a.m. Sunday after an argument between Knight and an unidentified 33-year-old man "became physical."



Both men had "visible injuries" and were transported to the hospital, police said. Knight was transported to jail after receiving treatment and has since been released. He has a Jan. 8 court date.

Knight, 64, currently serves as a studio analyst on Washington Nationals television broadcasts. He played in the majors from 1974-88, winning the World Series with the 1986 Mets.

Knight went into broadcasting after retirement but later got into coaching and spent 1996-97 as manager of the Reds.

