Sean Payton will host a special boys day out with his players this week.

Saints coach Sean Payton promised pedicures for win vs. Packers

After his team picked up it's fourth straight win against the Packers and took control of the NFC South on Sunday, the Saints coach said he intends to keep a promise he made heading into Week 7: pedicures.

"We will be taking him up on that offer Monday," running back Mark Ingram said, via ESPN. "I don't know about everybody else. But I'm gonna holler at him tomorrow morning for my pedicure."

Payton had vowed to treat his players and soothe their feet if they could successfully manage the slippery Lambeau Field turf in metal, screw-in cleats. Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was especially excited about the team's reward for putting up with the uncomfortable shoes.

"Oh, I'm a pedicure guy ... it's part of my swag," Ginn said. "I need to put my feet up in that hot water with all this running he got me doing."

Even though quarterback Drew Brees was unaware of the deal, he said he couldn't pass up the offer.

"You gotta take care of your feet," Brees said.

When asked what color he would have his toenails painted, Brees replied, "Nah, just go with the clear. I'm ashamed I even know that."

The Saints return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to host the Bears at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.