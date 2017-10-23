India's star all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will return to the fold for the first two home Tests against Sri Lanka.

Ashwin & Jadeja return for India v Sri Lanka Tests

Neither player has featured internationally since August's Test series in Sri Lanka, but they were on Monday named in a 16-strong selection for the fixtures in Kolkata and Nagpur in November.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja have spent time atop the ICC Test rankings for bowlers and all-rounders this year, but those spots are now held by James Anderson and Shakib Al Hasan respectively.

Amid a packed 2017 schedule which has featured the Champions Trophy, Jadeja and Ashwin were rested for recent short-format series with Sri Lanka and Australia, as well as the current duel with New Zealand.

National Cricket Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad said: "Considering the workload and considering the international schedule we have right now, we are definitely rotating the players.

"If you see the pattern in which we are selecting the squads, you can clearly see and we will let you know at an appropriate time who is being rotated. One thing is for sure that we are definitely going to rotate and monitor the workload of the players."

Murali Vijay returns for Virat Kohli's side after recovering from a wrist injury.

India also named their Twenty20 squad to take on New Zealand at the start of next month.

Paceman Mohammed Siraj and top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer could make their international debuts.

Iyer scored 338 runs at an average of 33.80 and an impressive strike rate of 139.38 for the Delhi Daredevils in this year's IPL.

Siraj was one of just 10 players to take four wickets in a match during the 2017 edition of the world's biggest T20 tournament and returned a fearsome strike rate of 13.80 from just six appearances.

Kohli will feature in the shortest format against the Black Caps, despite suggestions that he could be subject to a rest.

India squad for first two Sri Lanka Tests: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra, Jadeja Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

India T20I squad to face New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Mohammed Siraj.