Sunday night's game between the Patriots and Falcons was overtaken by fog.



NFL conspiracy theorists think Patriots are behind the fog in game vs. Falcons So... it's just a bit foggy in Foxborough. #ATLvsNE pic.twitter.com/BtimXIIygD

— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2017





Fog Bowl 1988

Fog Bowl 2017 pic.twitter.com/iUsAGJK0Ij

— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 23, 2017



Surely there's a reasonable explanation for this, but we're not here for that.

Instead, we're here to listen to conspiracy theorists try to explain why there's so much fog at Gillette Stadium. Several Twitter users (wrongly) believe the Patriots are somehow behind it, and that it's just Bill Belichick up to his old tricks again.

After all, the Patriots have been involved in Spygate and Deflategate.



I can't be the only one who saw the Patriots assistant buying the fog machine at Party City Friday. Just can't be

— Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) October 23, 2017





I think Belichick has a fog machine going. You can barely see the field from up top. #patson10 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/gbalARjxTL

— Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) October 23, 2017





Patriots jumped to a 10-point lead then fired up the fog machine to squelch a comeback. Classic Belichick pic.twitter.com/HNgTM4mzgS

— Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 23, 2017



Obviously no one really believes the Patriots are involved with this. So . . .

Why is there fog in New England?

At first people thought the fog was due to fireworks that went off when the game started, but then it never went away. The real reason why there's so much fog is simply because the humidity level at the stadium was around 88 percent at kickoff.

The NBC cameras had a difficult time showing much from their upstairs positions, but views from the field showed the players had pretty clear visibility.