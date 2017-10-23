News

Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
NFL conspiracy theorists think Patriots are behind the fog in game vs. Falcons

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Sunday night's game between the Patriots and Falcons was overtaken by fog.




MORE: Doug Baldwin explains why he shoved Seahawks OL coach

Surely there's a reasonable explanation for this, but we're not here for that.

Instead, we're here to listen to conspiracy theorists try to explain why there's so much fog at Gillette Stadium. Several Twitter users (wrongly) believe the Patriots are somehow behind it, and that it's just Bill Belichick up to his old tricks again.

After all, the Patriots have been involved in Spygate and Deflategate.





Obviously no one really believes the Patriots are involved with this. So . . .


Why is there fog in New England?


At first people thought the fog was due to fireworks that went off when the game started, but then it never went away. The real reason why there's so much fog is simply because the humidity level at the stadium was around 88 percent at kickoff.

The NBC cameras had a difficult time showing much from their upstairs positions, but views from the field showed the players had pretty clear visibility.

