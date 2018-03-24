Suns might consider these 8 coaching candidates to replace Earl Watson

All 30 NBA coaches escaped the 2016-17 season with their jobs, marking the the first time zero coaches had been fired over an entire season since 1970-71. That... didn't happen this season.

Suns might consider these 9 coaching candidates to replace Earl Watson

The Suns decided to fire head coach Earl Watson only three games into their 2017-18 campaign. Interim head coach Jay Triano has served as the temporary replacement, and the tanking Suns have gone 19-50 since he took over.

NBA DRAFT 2018: Early-entry list for top prospects

General manager Ryan McDonough has already begun his search for a new coach with 10 games remaining on the Suns' schedule. Triano is included on Phoenix's list, but what other names might pop up?

Here are a few candidates who might McDonough might consider...

Steve Nash

Nash averaged 14.4 points and 9.4 assists per game over 10 seasons with the Suns, winning back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006. He currently serves as a player development consultant with the Warriors, and he has quickly made strong connections with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Nash is light on coaching experience (OK, very light), but he has instant credibility from his playing days and has been around a championship organization. Don't be surprised if you see him emerge as a candidate.

Dan Majerle

The former Suns shooting guard affectionately known as "Thunder Dan" has enjoyed early success as the head coach at Grand Canyon University in the Western Athletic Conference. Majerle took GCU as a Division II program and has treated the Antelopes like a top-25 team. GCU finished 27-7 in 2015-16 and 22-9 in 2016-17 under Majerle. He could attempt to develop the Suns like a college team (the roster features six players under the age of 22) and bring them back to relevance.

Adrian Griffin

Following nearly a decade as a player, Griffin has served as an assistant coach in Milwaukee, Chicago, Orlando and currently Oklahoma City. He has a habit of building relationships with those around him. He's a guy who has made an impact at every stop but doesn't need to take credit for individual or team success. Griffin is also a defensive-minded coach, having spent time under Tom Thibodeau with the Bulls, and that's absolutely something the Suns need to improve.

Ime Udoka

It never hurts to sit close to Gregg Popovich. Udoka has been an assistant with the Spurs since 2012 and has championship experience after capturing a ring in 2014 with the franchise. Not only does Udoka know his way around the hardwood, but he also has experience in negotiations. He became the closer for the Spurs in the summer of 2015 when he made a final pitch to free agent LaMarcus Aldridge, ultimately pushing Aldridge to sign with San Antonio.

Monty Williams

No lack of experience here. Williams was an assistant coach under Nate McMillan with the Trail Blazers from 2005-10 before becoming the head coach in New Orleans. He finished 173-221 overall with the Hornets/Pelicans, making two playoff appearances, including a first-round exit in 2015 to the eventual champion Warriors. Williams then joined the Thunder staff but left the bench in the middle of the season after the tragic death of his wife, Ingrid.

Williams was reportedly offered the Illinois job in March, but he passed because he wants to return to the NBA. This door just opened.

Jerry Stackhouse

"Stack" spent 19 seasons as a player in the NBA, and he has made a name for himself as a coach in a hurry. The 42-year-old is the head coach of the Raptors 905, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Raptors, and it's not an opportunity he takes lightly.

"Anybody that knows me knows that I’ve got a lot of pride and I’m confident in what I do," Stackhouse told NBA.com in February. "This is what I do. This isn’t a fluke. I’ve been working at this thing for a while. A lot of people just see it now."

While Stackhouse is a bit behind the curve compared to other candidates, he brings undeniable energy and a desire to improve each day. He could instill more discipline for the young Suns, something the front office would surely welcome.

Mark Jackson

Of course he's here. Jackson's name will always arrive promptly after a coach has been fired. Just ask Steve Kerr what Jackson can do.



Steve Kerr on Mark Jackson: "He set the table for a lot of what's happening now. He deserves a lot credit."

— Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) January 10, 2015



During Jackson's time with the Warriors from 2011-14, he pushed the team from bottom five in defensive rating to top five in only three seasons. Kerr allowed the offense to flow more freely after Jackson left, but Kerr admitted the defensive foundation was there. If Jackson wants to step away from the broadcasting table and slide over to the bench, he should reach out to McDonough.

Brent Barry

Sticking with broadcasters, Barry could be a prime candidate if he wants to make the transition. Barry is widely respected around the NBA and understands the finer points of the game, as evidenced by his thoughtful analysis. But Barry might not want to become a coach just yet, according to a March report from ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz.

"Despite receiving nibbles by a number of NBA teams over the past couple of seasons for both coaching and managerial positions, Barry has told suitors that his current plan is to spend as much time as possible with his school-aged kids over the next few years," Arnovitz wrote. "When he's ready to jump into the league in an official capacity, word is that he favors a route that would land him first in a front office, where he can study the architecture and mechanics of an NBA franchise, not unlike Steve Kerr, who served a stint as Phoenix's general manager for three seasons.

"After that, Barry would be inclined to move to the bench."