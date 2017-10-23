Red Bull's Max Verstappen could not contain his frustration after being denied a place on the podium following a daring manoeuvre to overtake Kimi Raikkonen on the last lap of the United States Grand Prix.

Hopefully next year the fans won't come - Verstappen enraged by penalty

The young Dutchman thought he had earned third place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, having got past the Finn's Ferrari with the chequered flag in sight on Sunday.

However, he was quickly handed a five-second penalty and dropped to fourth in the classification, after being deemed to have had four wheels off the track as he took a wide berth to get around Raikkonen.

Verstappen, who had cut through the field superbly from 16th on the grid, told Sky Sports: "It's not good for the sport.

"They have to be really clear on the rules that's it not allowed anywhere.

READ MORE: US Grand Prix - Kenny Campbell’s wrap of the Austin race

"Everybody is running wide, including myself, everywhere. At turn nine and [turn] 19 you can go wide and nobody will say anything. It was the same with [Mercedes' Valtteri] Bottas, I went for a move and he continued outside the track and came back so I really had to pass him and nothing has been done against that when he has gained an advantage.

"With those stupid decisions you really kill the sport. I really hope the fans didn't like this decision and hopefully next year they won't come."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was quoted by the BBC as saying: "They have been driving off track all weekend, Max made a fair move.

"It is an appalling decision. They have robbed all of the fans here. It was a great grand prix and they have screwed it up."