The Suns aren't shining all that bright in Phoenix these days.

Eric Bledsoe's cryptic tweet leaves Suns with questions, fuels trade speculation

After Saturday night's loss to the Clippers, the Suns are 0-3 to start the season and have an average point differential of minus-30.7, easily the worst mark in the NBA. It's not just a young team losing games against superior opponents; Suns players look demoralized on the floor and often give up defensively. Obviously it's a small sample size, but Phoenix has posted a defensive rating of 116.6 through three games, and it's hard to see how head coach Earl Watson can fix this.

To make matters worse, Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe sent out an, um, interesting tweet Sunday afternoon.



I Dont wanna be here

— Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017



There was no quick follow-up to that tweet explaining what Bledsoe meant by "here," so everyone was left wondering if the 27-year-old was stuck at a boring party or publicly stating he wants the franchise to trade him.

Bledsoe has been the subject of trade rumors for years, most recently being included in a potential package for Kyrie Irving before the former Cavs star landed in Boston. One report stated if Bledsoe, rookie Josh Jackson and a first-round pick had been on the table for Irving, the Cavs would have accepted the deal. The Suns were unwilling to include Jackson, understandable considering Irving could have easily left for nothing after playing out the two years remaining on his contract.​ (Bledsoe has one year left on his deal before becoming a free agent in 2019.)

Despite injury trouble throughout his career, Bledsoe is still an effective player when healthy. He averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 66 games last season, and he can be a lockdown defender when fully engaged.

An unhappy Bledsoe could create a toxic environment in Phoenix's locker room, and that's something no team wants, especially one with such a young collection of players. Bledsoe, Watson or someone in the Suns front office needs to address this as soon as possible.

UPDATE: Well, maybe Bledsoe knew this was coming. Watson is gone.



Phoenix coach Earl Watson has been fired, league sources tell ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2017





Suns owner Robert Sarver and GM Ryan McDonough meeting with assistant coaches now, sources tell ESPN. Jay Triano likely interim coach.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2017



Oh, by the way, Bledsoe used to play for the Clippers. Did you know that?