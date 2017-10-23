Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was proud of his team for putting on a show in front of the "best player ever", Diego Maradona.

Pochettino lauds Spurs for delivering in front of Maradona

Maradona watched on as Spurs thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Considered among the best players of all-time, Argentina great Maradona was briefly a team-mate of Pochettino's at Newell's Old Boys in the 1990s.

The Spurs boss was delighted to see his side produce a fine performance in front of the 1986 World Cup winner.

"I saw him before the game. It was so emotional. It is difficult to let him go because when you are in front of him you want to share a moment with him," Pochettino said.

"To meet him again is fantastic. He is the best player ever in football. He is massive. He remembers every moment we played at Newell's Old Boys. That's what makes him special.

"Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris were introduced to him. I don't know what he makes of Spurs, you should ask him."

Pochettino added: "He brings very good energy. He is the best player ever in football history.

"I am so happy for our fans, in front of Diego Maradona, Kobe Bryant... a fantastic day for us."

Tottenham sit third in the Premier League, five points behind dominant leaders Manchester City.