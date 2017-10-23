LONDON — The Rams reaffirmed their status as contenders in the NFC in dominant fashion, while potentially delivering a death knell to the Cardinals' postseason hopes as Carson Palmer was injured in a 33-0 blowout at Twickenham Stadium.

Rams rout punchless Cardinals in Twickenham shutout

Palmer suffered a left arm injury in the second quarter of Sunday's contest in London and did not return to the game, with backup Drew Stanton replacing him.

The veteran quarterback's last play of the game saw him intercepted by Lamarcus Joyner, with Palmer hit as he threw by Alec Ogletree.

At that point the Rams had a 6-0 lead off two Greg Zuerlein field goals, and the Rams immediately cashed in the turnover as Todd Gurley burst down the left sideline for an 18-yard touchdown run.

From there the rout was on, with Goff — who hooked up with Gurley for a 35-yard catch and run — going in on the ground on a read-option play to make it 20-0.

Stanton was picked by Mark Barron on his second drive of the game and the Cardinals never showed any signs of finding a spark with their backup under center.

Zuerlein padded the scoreline with two further field goals and, though Goff was picked by Deone Bucannon in the third quarter, the Cardinals were unable to turn that into the points on a day on a miserable day for Arizona.

After three blowouts, London fans will be left wondering when they will see a competitive game — especially with the Vikings taking on the Browns next week. Of greater consequence for the Cardinals (3-4) is the injury to Palmer, which likely all but ends the postseason aspirations for a team already without star running back David Johnson.

The Rams, by marked contrast, go into their bye week at 5-2 and with coach Sean McVay steadily compiling a Coach of the Year resume.