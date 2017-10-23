Jets' Robby Anderson had the chillest touchdown celebration

Sometimes the best touchdown celebrations don't involve twerking or spiking the ball.
Jets receiver Robby Anderson had one of the best reactions of the season after he caught an 18-yard pass to put the Jets up 14-7 against the Dolphins.
Another @NYJets TD!@JoshMcCown12 to @youngamazing9 for SIX.— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2017
And a nice seat in Row 1. pic.twitter.com/6OHmyXgasj
Thanks to the NFL's relaxed celebration rules, no flag was thrown for Anderson's celebration. But it does leave one to wonder, why are those prime front-row seats empty?
Anderson entered the game one other touchdown on the season, which happened to occur during the Jets' Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins.