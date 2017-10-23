Tottenham set Premier League attendance record

Tottenham's clash with Liverpool at Wembley drew an attendance of 80,827, setting a new Premier League record.
Mauricio Pochettino's side had struggled to find the winning formula in the top-flight at their temporary home until a victory over Bournemouth last time out.
That has not stemmed the Tottenham fans' enthusiasm, however, and a record number turned up to watch Pochettino's men crush the Merseysiders 4-1 on Sunday.
READ MORE: Tottenham v Liverpool - How the match unfolded
READ MORE: Kane double increases pressure on Klopp as Tottenham cruise
The previous record had been set in March 2007, when Manchester United's meeting with Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford attracted a crowd of 76,098.