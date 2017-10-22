Weidenfeller to end Dortmund stay at end of season

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller will leave the club at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old has been with BVB since 2002, but has fallen behind Roman Burki in the pecking order since the arrival of the Swiss in 2015.
Weidenfeller has yet to make an appearance this season and was once again on the bench for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Speaking before the match at Commerzbank-Arena, Zorc told Sky: "It is certain that Roman Weidenfeller is in his last year so we can say that we are looking for a new number two."