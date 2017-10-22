Jimbo Fisher gets into it with fan after FSU loss to Louisville

News

Tensions are boiling over in Tallahassee after Florida State's latest loss.

FSU coach Jimbo Fisher reportedly got into a verbal spat with a dissatisfied fan after the Seminoles lost at home to Louisville, 31-28.

MORE: FSU's season goes the way of Deondre Francois

Though there's currently no video of the altercation, several similar reports surfaced on Twitter after the game concluded:





FSU's loss to Louisville is its fourth this season, its most since the 2011 season. Its nation-leading streak of 35 consecutive bowl games is in danger as well — the Seminoles need to win at least four of its next five games, though that isn't a given with games remaining against both Florida and Clemson.

It's easy to understand the frustration with FSU fans, given the team started the season ranked No. 3, but fans heckling a national-championship winning coach is just plain dumb. Things will get better for the Noles, even if it's not this year.

