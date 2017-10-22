Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky is confident that Ola Aina will regain his top form after missing trainings with the team owing to international commitment with Nigeria.

Hull City boss Slutsky confident Ola Aina ‘will be back to his normal level’

The Tigers boss faulted Aina’s trip to Nigeria for the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Zambia on October 7 as a factor that made him miss trainings with the team.

However, the tactician believes that the Nigeria international who has played 13 league games this campaign can return to his normal level if he continues to train with the team regularly.

“Aina, like Max Clark and Jarrod Bowen, is a young player and sometimes he has good matches and not good matches especially when he misses a lot of time because he has a trip to Nigeria,” Slutsky told Hull DailyMail.

“It is difficult for young players to keep up your level if you are not training at all times. Very quickly you can lose the optimum form, especially young players, because they don’t have the guaranteed level like experienced players and always they need to train.

“For example, I was sure with Clark and Bowen because they train with the team no problem and they played well but Aina it depends on condition and I am sure he will be back to his normal level.”

Aina was in action for the entire duration in the Oakwell Stadium as the Tigers cruised to a 1-0 win over Barnsley on Saturday.