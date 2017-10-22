Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Ayew shine in Leicester City’s win over Swansea City

Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Ayew put up an impressive performance in Leicester City’s 2-1 victory over Swansea City.

Paul Clement’s men started the game on the back foot with Federico Fernandez turning the ball into his own net in the 25th minute.

Shinji Okazaki then increased the scoreline in the 49th minute after Mahrez’s pass found him and did not fail to tap home- thus registering his third league goal in seven appearances.

Alfie Mawson got the consolation when he squeezed a shot beyond Kasper Schmeichel courtesy of Ayew’s assist.

Mahrez was replaced by Demarai Gray with three minutes left to play while Ayew featured from start to finish.

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi played for the full duration of the clash for the King Power Stadium outfit, while his African teammates, Kelechi Iheanacho, Islam Slimani were unused substitutes. Ahmed Musa was not listed for the outing.

Tammy Abraham also featured for the entire duration but could not save the Swans from the scalp.

The victory takes Leicester City to the 14th spot on the log with nine points, one place above Swansea who boast of eight points.