Two goals down and out: Mourinho's miserable record continues in Huddersfield shocker

Jose Mourinho's miserable record when facing two-goal deficits in the Premier League continued with Manchester United's shock 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The Portuguese manager has never won a Premier League match after seeing his side fall behind by two goals, having recorded one draw and 18 defeats in 19 such contests.

United found themselves down 2-0 before half-time on Saturday, with Aaron Mooy netting a 28th-minute opener and Laurent Depoitre doubling the advantage five minutes later. It marked the first time the Red Devils have conceded twice in the first-half since a 4-0 loss to Chelsea in October 2016.



Marcus Rashford gave United life with a 78th-minute strike but it wasn't enough for Mourinho's men, who have fallen five points behind rivals Manchester City in the title race.