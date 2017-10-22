Zidane rejects tag of 'world's best coach'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he is "far from" the world's leading coach despite enjoying a staggering start to his managerial career.

The France great is one of three finalists for FIFA's top coaching honour at 'The Best' awards, which will be held in London on Monday.

Zidane is expected to claim the title ahead of Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who he trumped in the Champions League decider in June.

But the Frenchman's second successive European crown, to go with last season's LaLiga success, is still not enough to convince Zidane of his place at the top.

"I don't think I'm the best coach in the world, far from it," he said ahead of Madrid's clash with Eibar on Sunday.

"I'm lucky to be at the best club in the world with the best players. I'm being honest - I like what I'm doing, I do it with passion and I'm getting better at it.

"If they give me The Best award for coach, I'll gladly accept it. But I don't think I'm the best in the world."

Zidane finished runner-up to Claudio Ranieri in the voting for last season's gong, which is evenly weighted between national team coaches, national team captains, members of the media and fans.