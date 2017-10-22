Arsenal travel to Goodison Park on Sunday in search of a win against Everton as they look to make amends for their defeat to Watford in their last league outing.

Everton vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Gunners lost 2-1 to the Hornets last week, which ended a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions - including four consecutive wins - and knocked them back in their attempts to climb up the Premier League table.

Everton, meanwhile, are desperately seeking a win to snap them out of a dismal run of form. Ronald Koeman's side have not tasted victory since late September and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom half of the table.

Game Everton vs Arsenal Date Sunday, October 22 Time 13:30 BST / 08:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, or alternatively online using Sky Go.

In the US, the game will be broadcast live on television on NBCSN and available to stream live online using the NBC Sports App.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Everton players Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg, Robles Defenders Baines, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Martina, Coleman, Funes Mori, Holgate, Kenny Midfielders Schneiderlin, Barkley, Lennon, McCarthy, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Klaassen, Besic, Davies, Vlasic Forwards Bolasie, Sandro, Rooney, Mirallas, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Niasse

Everton have had to contend with a number of absences this season with the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman, Ross Barkley and Ramiro Funes Mori sidelined with long-term injuries.

James McCarthy has missed a lot of games but the midfielder could be in line for a return after featuring for the club's U-23 team during the week.

Potential starting XI: Pickford; Baines, Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Schneiderlin, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Davies; Rooney, Sandro.

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech, Macey Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Osei-Tutu Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Cazorla, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Sheaf, Willock, Dragomir, Gilmour, McGuane, Reine-Adelaide Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Welbeck, Akpom, Dasilva, Nelson, Nketiah

Arsenal are boosted by the return to full fitness of Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez, but they will be without Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Danny Welbeck.

Santi Cazorla remains on the road to full fitness, while David Ospina is also ruled out.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Mertesacker, Monreal, Koscielny Bellerin, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Visitors Arsenal are 21/20 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Everton priced at 14/5 to beat the Gunners. A draw is considered a 5/2 bet.

GAME PREVIEW

Arsenal had been gathering plenty of positive momentum prior to their disappointing last-minute defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road last Saturday and they will be itching to get back on track this Sunday.

Arsene Wenger made a spate of changes for his side's Europa League victory over Red Star Belgrade on Thursday and, as a result, the French manager has a fresh contingent to call upon for the clash against Koeman's struggling Toffees.

While the Gunners showed resilience to defeat Red Star, Everton's European exploits were symptomatic of a side on a downward spiral as they lost at home to Lyon in a game that saw a fan become involved in a regrettable melee between players.

That defeat means that they come into the league game against Arsenal without a win in their four previous matches and, should they fail to win they could be drawn even closer to the drop zone.