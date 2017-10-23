Tottenham blasted four goals past Liverpool to record a comprehensive 4-1 victory over the Reds at Wembley on Sunday.

Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 9

Spurs, led by two Harry Kane goals, looked by far the more likely side to be in title contention in the final fixture of the weekend against the defensively vulnerable Reds.

Arsenal won 5-2 at Everton before that and on Saturday, Manchester City stretched their lead at the top of the table by defeating Burnley as rivals Manchester United lost away to Huddersfield Town.

Goal has your complete guide to the latest set of fixtures, including the updated table.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Oct 20 West Ham 0-3 Brighton 20:00 Sky Oct 21 Chelsea 4-2 Watford 12:30 Sky Oct 21 Manchester City 3-0 Burnley 15:00 None Oct 21 Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City 15:00 None Oct 21 Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United 15:00 None Oct 21 Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace 15:00 None Oct 21 Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth 15:00 None Oct 21 Southampton 1-0 West Brom 17:30 BT Oct 22 Everton 2-5 Arsenal 13:30 Sky Oct 22 Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool 16:00 Sky

Slaven Bilic will be feeling the heat after West Ham suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss at home to newly promoted Brighton on Friday night.

The Saturday lunchtime kick-off saw Chelsea pull off a dramatic comeback win over Watford as they put their shock loss at Crystal Palace behind them.

Manchester City strengthened their grip on top spot with a 3-0 win over Burnley, with rivals Manchester United slipping up against Huddersfield Town, losing 2-1.

Elsewhere, managerless Leicester City defeated Swansea 2-1 in Wales, Newcastle United ended their winless run with a 1-0 victory over Palace and Bournemouth recorded an away win over Stoke City.

A stunning late goal from Sofiane Boufal was the difference at St Mary's where Southampton edged out West Brom in a close contest.

On Sunday, Arsenal piled more pressure on Ronald Koeman by recording a 5-2 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, with Idrissa Gueye sent off.

And the latest round of fixtures was capped off with the most notable matchup of the lot as Tottenham hammered Liverpool at Wembley.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester City 9 8 1 0 +28 25 2 Manchester United 9 6 2 1 +18 20 3 Tottenham 9 6 2 1 +13 20 4 Chelsea 9 5 1 3 +7 16 5 Arsenal 9 5 1 3 +5 16 6 Watford 9 4 3 2 -2 15 7 Newcastle United 9 4 2 3 +2 14 9 Burnley 9 3 4 2 -1 13 8 Liverpool 9 3 4 2 -2 13 10 Southampton 9 3 3 3 -1 12 11 Huddersfield Town 9 3 3 3 -3 12 12 Brighton 9 3 2 4 -1 11 13 West Brom 9 2 4 3 -3 10 14 Leicester City 9 2 3 4 -2 9 15 Swansea City 9 2 2 5 -4 8 16 West Ham 9 2 2 5 -9 8 17 Stoke City 9 2 2 5 -10 8 18 Everton 9 2 2 5 -11 8 19 Bournemouth 9 2 1 6 -7 7 20 Crystal Palace 9 1 0 8 -17 3

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports / BT Sport Sky Go / BT Sport app

In the U.S., up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream NBC Sports NBC Sports Live

LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Date Match Time TV? Oct 14 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United 12:30 Sky Oct 14 Burnley 1-1 West Ham 15:00 None Oct 14 Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City 15:00 None Oct 14 Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea 15:00 None Oct 14 Tottenham 1-0 Bournemouth 15:00 None Oct 14 Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town 15:00 None Oct 14 Watford 2-1 Arsenal 17:30 BT Oct 15 Brighton 1-1 Everton 13:30 None Oct 15 Southampton 2-2 Newcastle United 16:00 Sky Oct 16 Leicester City 1-1 West Brom 20:00 Sky

Liverpool hosted Manchester United in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, with chances few and far between in the 0-0 draw. David de Gea made the best save of the match to deny Joel Matip from close range.

The rest of England's Champions League clubs were also in action on Saturday due to their European fixtures the following week.

Kevin De Bruyne starred and six different players scored in Manchester City's 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City, which kept them top of the league for another weekend.

Things were not nearly as good for Chelsea, who were stunned by a resurgent Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and lost 2-1 - the Eagles' first win and first goals of the season.

Tottenham did not convince much more at Wembley but Christian Eriksen's sole goal was enough to see them defeat struggling Bournemouth.

Swansea City pushed themsleves up the table with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town and Burnley denied West Ham three points with a late Chris Wood equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw.

Later on, Watford claimed a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Arsenal thanks to Tom Cleverley's 92nd-minute winner.

There was more late drama on Sunday, with Wayne Rooney cancelling out Anthony Knockaert's 82nd-minute opener to deny Brighton a win over struggling Everton and Manolo Gabbiadini's double rescuing a point for Southampton against Newcastle United.

Leicester City saved a point against West Brom on Monday night thanks to Riyad Mahrez's 80th-minute equaliser but it was not enough to keep Craig Shakespeare's job as the manager was sacked Tuesday.