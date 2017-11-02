News

Jenneke jiggles, narrowly misses out on medal
2017 World Series schedule: MLB sets times, dates for Fall Classic

The 2017 World Series schedule featuring the Dodgers and Astros has been adjusted, with all games the rest of the series set to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. Every game will be televised by Fox.

Houston is seeking its first-ever World Series title in its second appearance, having lost to the White Sox in 2005. Los Angeles is looking for its first championship since 1988 and the seventh in franchise history dating back to its Brooklyn days.

Tue., Oct. 24: World Series Game 1: Dodgers 3, Astros 1

: Astros 7, Dodgers 6 (11 innings)
Thu. Oct. 26: Travel day
Fri. Oct. 27: World Series Game 3: Astros 5, Dodgers 3
Sat. Oct. 28: World Series Game 4: Dodgers 6, Astros 2
Sun. Oct. 29: World Series Game 5: Astros 13, Dodgers 12 (10 innings)
Mon. Oct. 30: Travel day
Tue. Oct. 31: World Series Game 6: Dodgers 3, Astros 1
Wed. Nov. 1: World Series Game 7, Astros at Dodgers, 8:20 p.m. Fox

