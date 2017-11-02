The 2017 World Series schedule featuring the Dodgers and Astros has been adjusted, with all games the rest of the series set to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. Every game will be televised by Fox.

2017 World Series schedule: MLB sets times, dates for Fall Classic

Houston is seeking its first-ever World Series title in its second appearance, having lost to the White Sox in 2005. Los Angeles is looking for its first championship since 1988 and the seventh in franchise history dating back to its Brooklyn days.

The full schedule is below:

Wed. Oct. 25: World Series Game 2

MORE:

Clayton Kershaw jokes he 'might retire' if Dodgers win World Series



2017 World Series Schedule

Tue., Oct. 24: World Series Game 1: Dodgers 3, Astros 1



The full schedule is below:

Wed. Oct. 25: World Series Game 2

MORE:

Clayton Kershaw jokes he 'might retire' if Dodgers win World Series



: Astros 7, Dodgers 6 (11 innings)Travel day: Astros 5, Dodgers 3: Dodgers 6, Astros 2Astros 13, Dodgers 12 (10 innings)Travel day: Dodgers 3, Astros 1, Astros at Dodgers, 8:20 p.m. Fox