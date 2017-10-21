Dusty Baker out as Nationals manager after 2 NL East titles

Dusty Baker will not return as manager of the Nationals in 2018, the team announced Friday.

Baker led the Nats to first-place finishes in the National League East in both of his seasons at the helm in Washington, but saw his team eliminated in the Division Series each year. The 68-year-old manager was in the final year of his contract.



"The Lerner Family, on behalf of the entire organization, would like to thank Baker for his two years in the dugout," the team said in a release. "He led the team to the first back-to-back division titles in our history and represented our club with class on and off the field. We wish him the best going forward."

Baker went 192-132 at the helm in Washington, continuing a winning track record he had established in previous stints leading the Giants, Cubs and Reds to the playoffs. But he couldn't get the Nats over the hump in the postseason, falling in a five-game NLDS thriller to the Cubs this month after being edged out 3-2 by the Dodgers in the same round in 2016.

"Winning a lot of regular season games and winning divisions is not enough." general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters, via The Washington Post.

Rizzo called the move a "baseball decision," saying it had nothing to do with salary issues or contract negotiations.

Baker told USA Today he did not anticipate being let go.

"I'm surprised and disappointed," Baker said. "They told me they would get back to me and I told them I was leaving town yesterday and they waited 10 days to tell me.

"I really thought this was my best year. We won at least 95 games each year and won the division back-to-back years but they said they wanted to go a different direction. It's hard to understand."

The Nationals job immediately becomes the most attractive opening on the market, with the Red Sox, Mets and Phillies still searching for managers. The Tigers named Ron Gardenhire as their manager Friday.

Washington will again be loaded heading into 2018, with all of its core players except Jayson Werth still under contract for at least one more season — the final year of Rizzo's contract. It's 2019 that looms as a potential issue, with Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Gio Gonzalez and Matt Wieters set to be eligible for free agency following next season.