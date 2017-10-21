McTominay lands new Manchester United deal

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new four-year contract at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old has agreed terms on a deal that will run until June 2021, with the option to extend by a further year.

McTominay, a product of United's youth academy, told the club's website: "I have grown up at this great club and it has always been a big part of my life. I attended the club's development centre in Preston from the age of five and have gone on to progress from there.

"To make my debut at the end of last season was a dream come true, and I would like to thank the manager for the faith that he has shown in me. I was absolutely delighted when the manager promoted me to the first-team squad and I am looking forward to continuing my journey with this fantastic team."

Manager Jose Mourinho says he has "total belief" McTominay can force his way into the first team on a regular basis.

"I am delighted Scott has signed a new contract, he is one of our young players that has gone from strength to strength," he said.

"He made his Premier League debut at the end of last season and made his Champions League debut this season. I had no hesitation in promoting Scott to the first-team squad last month as we have total belief in him."

McTominay made his senior debut against Arsenal near the end of last season and appeared in the Champions League for the first time on Wednesday as a second-half substitute against Benfica.