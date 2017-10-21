President Donald Trump, continuing to press the issue of protests during the national anthem before NFL games, is offering those who agree with him a way to show support — by signing a petition.

President Trump, GOP release 'Stand for the National Anthem' petition

The petition, posted on GOP.com, shows a photo of President Trump standing at attention with his hand over his heart. It reads, "The President has asked for a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem. Add your name below to show your patriotism and support."

Signees are asked to leave their first and last names, email addresses and ZIP codes. The petition is paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort between the president and the Republican National Committee.

On Wednesday, the president once again chastised the NFL on the issue. After the NFL decided not to penalize players who don't stand for the anthem, President Trump tweeted, "@NFL: Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem."

Predictably, the petition split the Twitterverse along partisan lines.



Instead of tweeting try fixing the problem they are protesting about! dumb!

— Okie one (@Okieone1) October 19, 2017





Every one here at the VA hospital says they and their families will sign. Close to a thousand right there. https://t.co/c5pHdZittw

— Ray Jackson (@ZiloElGrande) October 20, 2017



From a political strategy standpoint, Trump and the GOP can gain valuable campaign information about potential donors and supporters from the list of email addresses collected by the petition.