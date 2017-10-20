New Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony has been very forthcoming in saying he wanted out of the Knicks organization in recent years. Before facing his old team Thursday, Anthony sent out a cryptic tweet with poignant words from the rapper Pusha T.

Carmelo Anthony sends out cryptic tweet before facing Knicks

"You Watched Me Walk Through Hell, Now Watch me Walk Up Out of It," he wrote.



“You Watched Me Walk Through Hell, Now Watch Me Walk Up Out It” #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/w9h0LgAqv4

— Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) October 19, 2017



The 33-year-old has tweeted quotes in the past that have been perceived as having hidden significance. When former Knicks president Phil Jackson was calling out Anthony last season he tweeted out a quote from an unknown author.

"EGO is the only requirement destroy any relationship," he wrote. "So, be a BIGGER person, skip the "E" and let it 'GO.'"

He said the quote was just a quote and didn't bear any significance, and the tweet today may have the same explanation.

MORE:

Carmelo Anthony: 'I was being pushed out' by the Knicks



"I'm a big quote guy," he said last season via The New York Daily News . "So there's a million quotes on my phone and sometimes they just pop up at the right time."