Injured Kyrgios finished for 2017

Nick Kyrgios has become the latest player to cut short his season due to a hip injury.

The world number 20 revealed that he is still being troubled by an injury which he sustained in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club in June.

Kyrgios was shocked by outsider Ruben Bemelmans in his first match at the European Open on Wednesday on the back of being hit with a $10,000 fine for quitting midway through his first-round match against Steve Johnson at the Shanghai Masters.

The Australian, beaten by Rafael Nadal in the China Open final earlier this month, has now opted to call time on his season.

He posted on Twitter: "Unfortunately due to the recurrence of my hip injury that I originally suffered at Queen's, I am shutting down my season to make sure I can rehab and prepare as best as I can for the Australian summer.

"I have played a huge amount of tennis since coming back from my hip injury in Washington and unless I want this to escalate to an injury that requires surgery, I need to listen to my body and my team.

"This year hasn't been as successful as I would have liked, especially at the slams, although it has been positive in some other areas.

"It's been no secret that I have had some sad moments to deal with away from the court which have added to my disappointments throughout the year. I will do all I can to improve for 2018 and I would like to thank all of you who supported me, reached out and sent encouragement and positive energy through 2017."

Tomas Berdych also brought his season to an end on Thursday, while Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka will not play again until 2018.