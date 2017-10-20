It took less than a week for NaVorro Bowman to get comfortable with his new team.

Raiders LB NaVorro Bowman to start vs. Chiefs just days after signing

Not only will the newly acquired Raiders linebacker play in Thursday's matchup against the Chiefs, but he'll also start in his debut at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum just three days after joining the team.

"He's a veteran," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I mean, he understands ball. We've not tried to install the entire playbook but specific game plan things, and he's had a good week. Even though it's a short week, we feel real good he'll play.

"He is very instinctive and he's a veteran guy that's been there before. So he understands what it looks like to line up against a good football team."

Bowman signed a one-year contract worth $3 million with Oakland on Monday. He was released by the 49ers on Friday, per his request, after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the team that selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Bowman, 29, has 38 tackles this season. He recorded at least 143 tackles in each season from 2011-15 and has logged seven forced fumbles with four interceptions throughout his career.