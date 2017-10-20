Fans who have never been able to afford a Super Bowl ticket could be in for a treat this season.

NFL to give away 500 tickets to Super Bowl 52

The NFL on Thursday announced a nationwide Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway in which 500 free tickets to February's big game in Minnesota will be distributed as a way to give back to loyal fans.

The league already is sending an entire youth football team to Minneapolis and looking to send more for "a once-in-a-lifetime experience" that will be paid in full.

"The Super Bowl is the ultimate sports entertainment event, but we know that tickets are out of reach for most people," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "That is why throughout the rest of the season, we will be surprising some really special fans with tickets to the big game.

"It's one of the many ways we want to thank our fans for their love and support of our teams and the game, and also recognize individuals who have gone above and beyond in our communities."

According to the release, unsuspecting fans will be "surprised during tailgates, at stadiums, and even inside their own homes" beginning this weekend. Various franchises will distribute 256 tickets, while another 64 tickets will be handed out by nominees of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The remaining 180 tickets will be passed out by the NFL at league events.

The initiative comes as the league is battling a PR battle over players' protests during the national anthem as well as sliding viewership for its games.