Sporting News
Thursday the Falcons signed defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin.

Falcons sign DT Ahtyba Rubin

Atlanta waived defensive lineman Taniela Tupou in a corresponding move.


pic.twitter.com/cSz0etKfAm

Rubin has played for the Browns, Seahawks and Broncos. Denver released him earlier this week. The Browns selected Rubin in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He has 413 tackles, 15 sacks and six forced fumbles in 10 NFL seasons.

Rubin will likely carve a role as a situational run stopper in Atlanta.

