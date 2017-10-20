Falcons sign DT Ahtyba Rubin

Thursday the Falcons signed defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin.

Atlanta waived defensive lineman Taniela Tupou in a corresponding move.



TRANSACTION: We have signed DT Ahtyba Rubin and have waived DL Taniela Tupou.



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 19, 2017



Rubin has played for the Browns, Seahawks and Broncos. Denver released him earlier this week. The Browns selected Rubin in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He has 413 tackles, 15 sacks and six forced fumbles in 10 NFL seasons.

Rubin will likely carve a role as a situational run stopper in Atlanta.