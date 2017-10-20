Cricket Stokes should follow Warner's example - Harris

Former Australia paceman Ryan Harris thinks Ben Stokes could do worse than follow David Warner's lead and change his ways following the England Test vice-captain's arrest last month.

Harris: Stokes should follow Warner's example

Stokes will not fly out for the start of the Ashes and there are major doubts over whether he will play any part in the series in Australia following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol.

The all-rounder, who was released without charge, was named in the touring party despite suffering a minor fracture of his hand, but has been suspended as police continue to investigate an altercation in the early hours of the morning.

Warner found himself in hot water after punching now-England captain Joe Root in a Birmingham bar during the 2013 Ashes series.

The Australia vice-captain, who has since gone teetotal, revealed that was a turning point in his career and Harris believes Stokes can also learn from his mistakes.

Harris told Omnisport: "I don't know Ben Stokes that well, I've only caught up with him a couple of times very briefly, but I guess David Warner is a great example to follow.

"He liked getting out and having a beer, but he's changed his ways considerably. He's got himself a good girl and a couple of beautiful kids, that is just life.

"You make mistakes, Ben Stokes has obviously made a big mistake and something has tipped him over the edge. You make mistakes but you work hard to earn the respect back.

"Hopefully if things go to plan for Ben Stokes this incident can be forgotten in future, or at least to the back of the minds of the majority of people."

Harris says the loss of Stokes has left the England batting order even more vulnerable Down Under.

He added: "He's a huge loss for England. Over the last couple of years he's announced himself as a genuine all-rounder and plays such a big role in the middle order.

"It's very unfortunate what has happened, there is going to be a big hole there and someone else will have to try and step up to score his runs and take wickets. Without him the middle to lower order will be vulnerable."