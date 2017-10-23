Looking for upsets? Want to find the "safest" favorites? TeamRankings.com's team of number crunchers are here to help with expert analysis and tips for your Week 7 NFL picks for pick 'em pools and survivor leagues. The folks at TeamRankings.com have covered with the data-driven edge in football pools and betting you need to win more often. Find more advice for NFL betting picks, NFL pick 'em pool picks, and NFL survivor pool picks at TeamRankings.com.

Expert Week 7 NFL Picks: Advice for Pick 'em, confidence, survivor leagues

This week, the "any given Sunday" theme of this tumultuous 2017 NFL season continues, with no team favored by more than six points in the betting markets. In addition, the public is showing some large biases toward the "safest" picks of the week, none of which are really that safe.

NFL pick 'em advice, strategy

Going against the crowd -- in a calculated fashion -- is the way to win NFL pools. After all, the only way to win a pick 'em pool is to get some picks right that your opponents get wrong.

(For example, in last week's post we pointed out how unpopular Minnesota looked like a fantastic upset pick vs. Green Bay for those looking to take on a bit of risk, and how New Orleans offered both safety and value versus Detroit.)

Week 7 NFL Picks: Early expert predictions, analysis

Favorites At A Reasonable Price

New Orleans at Green Bay

This week, six teams are currently favored by five points or more. Out of those six favorites, New Orleans is the least popular pick. The public, who incorrectly picked six-point underdog Detroit to beat the Saints straight-up last week, has shown a bias against New Orleans. In addition, last week's injury to Aaron Rodgers caused betting odds on this game to swing dramatically in favor of the Saints, who have now outperformed expectations in three straight games. Without Rodgers' last-minute heroics, the Packers might be a two-win team right now. Given the alternatives this week, picking Green Bay just isn't worth the risk.

LA Rams vs. Arizona (in England)

In an upset win last week as home underdogs against Tampa Bay, Arizona made a statement by unleashing new RB acquisition Adrian Peterson and jumping out to a big early lead. The Cardinals ended up only winning by five, though, and the Rams are still the better team (unless you think Peterson will completely transform the team). That's a risky assumption after one game, though, and the betting lines are already pricing in Peterson's expected positive impact. The public appears to be fairly valuing each team's chances in this game, so in season prize pools, there's not much incentive to make the riskier pick (Arizona). In addition, there are much better upset picks to choose from for weekly prize pools, mentioned below.

Toss-Up Pick With Value

LA Chargers vs. Denver

It may sound surprising that the 2-4 Chargers are currently a 1.5-point favorite in this game, and that early betting lines also moved in LAC's favor. In short, both Vegas and our predictive ratings expect a close game, but both the markets and the models give the slight advantage to the Chargers. Yet over 75 percent of pick 'em players are going with Denver to pick up the road win. Even if you assume the betting markets are overrating LAC and the game is a 50/50 toss up, picking the Chargers still offers a better opportunity to differentiate your entry from your opponents.

WEEK 7 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Underdog Value Gambles

Odds are that one of the two upsets below will happen this week:

Chicago vs. Carolina

Almost 90 percent of the public is picking the Panthers to win this game, despite the fact that Carolina is only a three-point favorite at Soldier Field, where Chicago beat seven-point favorite Pittsburgh only a few weeks ago. The Panthers are probably not quite as good a team as their 4-2 record implies, and with the Bears coming off an upset win at Baltimore, the public is definitely underestimating Chicago's chances to pull off another surprise win. The Bears look like they are worth the risk in weekly prize pools and upset focused pools.

Oakland vs. Kansas City

The Raiders, in the midst of a four-game losing streak, aren't currying much favor with the public. However, their prospects in this week's Thursday Night game against the 5-1 Chiefs aren't as bad as they may seem. Oakland QB Derek Carr's back injury is reportedly healed, Kansas City injuries have ruled out several starting offensive players, and playing on the road in the NFL is always tough. The Raiders have around a 40-percent chance to win this game, but only 15 percent of the public is currently picking them.

It's important to remember that the Week 7 landscape might have changed due to swings in betting lines and public picking trends since this article was published. For the latest data and our full list of recommended picks for your pool, check out our Football Pool Picks.

Week 7 Survivor Pool Advice

You may notice that this week's column is shorter than in past weeks. That's because with over 90 percent of survivor pool entries nationwide now eliminated, we're discontinuing our survivor pick analysis in this article for the 2017 season. If you still have a survivor entry alive and want to know the picks that maximize your chance to win your pool, check out our NFL Survivor Picks on TeamRankings.com.

Finally, if you're planning on betting some games this weekend, you can see what our models think about every game with our NFL betting picks.