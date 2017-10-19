The Astros and Yankees head into Game 5 of their ALCS series tied at two games each after New York rallied for a 6-4 victory Tuesday night.

Astros vs. Yankees: Live score, updates, highlights from ALCS Game 5

Left hander Dallas Keuchel is set to take the mound for Houston, while Masahiro Tanaka will start for the Yankees.

Tanaka and Keuchel matched up on the hill Friday for Game 1. In that contest, Keuchel pitched seven innings of shutout baseball to lead the Astros to a 2-1 victory. Tanaka allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in the loss.

Sporting News will be providing live updates throughout Wednesday’s game. Follow along below:

Astros vs. Yankees: Score, live updates

Bottom of 2nd: After the first two batters go down in order, Starlin Castro ropes a double to left and he’s on second with two outs.

Top of 2nd: Yuli Gurriel opens the inning with a double down the left field line and he advances to third on a ground out by Alex Bregman. But he’s stranded there. With the infield in, Carlos Beltran grounds out to second base and Marwin Gonzalez ends the threat with a dribbler back to Tanaka.

End of 1st: Houston 0, New York 0

Bottom of 1st: Keuchel opens the game with a 1-2-3 inning and throws just 12 pitches. He induces a groundout from Brett Gardner and strikes out Gary Sanchez as well as Aaron Judge.

Top of 1st: Tanaka sets down the first two Astros on a fly out and a ground out. Jose Altuve laces a liner to third base that Todd Frazier can’t handle cleanly and he reaches first on the error. But, one pitch later, Carlos Correa grounds out, ending the frame.

5:03 p.m.: Here are today’s lineups.