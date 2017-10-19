The Browns benching of DeShone Kizer did not sit well with the rookie quarterback.

Browns' DeShone Kizer: Being benched 'sparked my competitive juices'

The 21-year-old was sat down in favor of Kevin Hogan last week after his abysmal performance in Week 5. As a result, the Browns started Hogan in their matchup with the Texans.

“It definitely sparked my competitive juices. It definitely motivated me throughout the week to make sure that I’m doing extra,” Kizer said, via the Browns' site.

Due to Hogan's shaky performance against Houston, Kizer was once again named the starter Wednesday. He said he is now feeling energized and that his perspective has changed in the past week and a half.

“You have to have a better attitude. You have to do more. That’s what this game is. It’s doing more," Kizer said. "For me, my personal process I think has been good, I am going to stick to it and I’m going to stay on the path that I’m on. Now, it’s just attacking it with a new energy, a new mindset and allowing myself to get out there and perform better.”

Kizer will have another chance to show what he's made of Sunday when the Browns take on the Titans.