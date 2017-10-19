​Colts’ Andrew Luck suffers setback in recovery from shoulder injury

Andrew Luck’s long road to recovery won’t end Sunday when the Colts host the Jaguars, as the quarterback is experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder and won’t even practice this week.

Considering Luck was cleared to practice two weeks ago for the first time since having shoulder surgery in January and that he was throwing the ball last week, this isn’t good news for Colts fans.



Colts GM Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck has had soreness in his shoulder. Won't practice this week.



This is what we call a setback.

Colts GM Chris Ballard, though, insists Luck’s rehab is going fine and that soreness is to be expected.

“It’s natural that there’s going to be some pain and soreness when you’re rehabbing an injury,” Ballard said, per the Indianapolis Star. “We’re going to try and shut him down and calm it down right now.”



GM Chris Ballard announces a cortisone shot and rest for Andrew Luck this week after soreness. No timeline on his return. pic.twitter.com/pWZi1lWzIt

The Jaguars are 3.5-point favorites at Indianapolis, a line that indicates the betting market was not anticipating Luck being on the field this week.

There is still no timetable for Luck's return, so for now, Jacoby Brissett will continue to call the signals for the Colts.