Gerard Pique thought he had scored a Maradona-esque goal against Olympiakos. Instead, the barcelona defender earned himself a red card.

Pique sent off for 'Hand of God' moment against Olympiakos

Late in the first half of the Champions League contest, with Barcelona leading 1-0, Olympiakos goalkeeper Silvio Proto turned the ball into the path of Pique, who deflected it into the net.

However, the ball hit Pique’s hand, with the defender looking as if he moved deliberately to it, even though his arm remained at his side.

Instead of having his own “Hand of God” moment, the referee showed Pique a yellow card. And, since it was his second yellow of the match after receiving one in the 11th minute, instead of doubling Barca’s advantage, Pique was off!



1 - Gerard Piqué has been sent off for the first time in the #UCL (92 appearances). Accident. pic.twitter.com/31ieQLJNl9

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 18, 2017



It was also the first time the defender has been sent off in the Champions League over 92 appearances.

The good news for Barcelona is that they did not miss a beat despite being down a man, and were up 3-0 by the 65th minute of the contest, with Lionel Messi scoring his 100th Champions League goal.