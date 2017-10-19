Edinson Cavani has moved closer to Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy's records by scoring in his seventh consecutive Champions League game.

Seventh heaven! Cavani joins Ronaldo and Van Nistelrooy in elite Champions League club

The Uruguayan has been in fantastic form in the European competition, as Paris Saint-Germain have looked unstoppable in their opening clashes in 2017-18.

After Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring against Anderlecht on Wednesday, the youngster turned provider to tee up Cavani at the end of the first half to make it 2-0.

In scoring against the Belgians, Cavani has now reached a landmark attained only by the two ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid hitmen.



7 - @ECavaniOfficial is the 3rd player to score in 7 consecutive Champions League games after van Nistelrooy & C. Ronaldo. Matador.

He will need to score in two further games, however, to level the overall record of nine set by Van Nistelrooy in the 2002-3 campaign, while Ronaldo's best came in 2013-14 with eight consecutive scoring appearances.

The 30-year-old striker brought his tally for the current campaign up to four with that goal, having previously scored twice to bring down Celtic and once in a 3-0 drubbing of Bayern Munich.

His current run also includes a goal in each leg during PSG's last-16 defeat last term to Barcelona, as well as solitary strikes against Ludogorets and Arsenal for a total of eight in seven games.

One must look back to November 1, 2016 to find the last game Cavani failed to hit the net, when the French side prevailed 2-1 over Basel with goals from Blaise Matuidi and Thomas Meunier.