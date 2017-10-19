African teams collide in November when the African Nations Championship draw will be made and 16 teams know their fate towards continental glory.

When is the African Nations Championship draw: Everything you need to know

Congo DR made history in 2016 by becoming the first team to win two titles but they will be missing out after being dumped by Congo-Brazzaville.

Libya are the only past champions in this edition. However, the Mediterranean Knights will not have an easy run at glory, with the likes Zambia, Cameroon and Nigeria set to challenge, while Equatorial Guinea, Egypt and Namibia make their debut.

WHEN WILL THE DRAW BE MADE?

Event Date Venue 2018 CHAN draw Friday, November 17 Rabat, Morocco

The draw for the 2018 African Nations Championship takes place on Friday, November 17 in Rabat, Morocco.

The 16 teams will be zoned into four groups of four teams. Though the draw procedure will be confirmed by the Confederation of African Football, hosts Morocco will be seeded in Group A.

WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED?

The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2018 African Nations Championship

Country Region Cameroon Central Zone Congo Central Zone Equatorial Guinea Central Zone Sudan Central-East Zone Uganda Central-East Zone Morocco North Zone (Hosts) Egypt North Zone Libya North Zone Angola South Zone Namibia South Zone Zambia South Zone Guinea West A Zone Mauritania West A Zone Burkina Faso West B Zone Cote d'Ivoire West B Zone Nigeria West B Zone

WHERE IS 2018 CHAN BEING HOSTED?

The African Nations Championship is being hosted in Morocco after Kenya got stripped of the hosting right.



The tournament will be played in four stadia across Agadir, Casablanca, Marrakech and Tangier.



They are Stade Mohamed V, Stade de Marrakech, Stade Ibn Batouta and Stade Adrar.

CAN I WATCH THE CHAN DRAW?

Yes, the draw will be available to watch on a number of platforms, including television and via online stream.

In Nigeria, viewers can watch live on SuperSport or follow it LIVE on Goal.com