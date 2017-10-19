The Cavaliers scrapped plans to show a video tribute to Kyrie Irving during their opener against the Celtics, Irving’s new team, on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena, cleveland.com reports.

Why did Cavaliers cancel video tribute to Kyrie Irving?

Irving, of course, requested to be traded this offseason and was dealt to Boston in August.

While the Cavs say the right opportunity to play the video never opened, three developments may have played into the team’s decision: 1) the horrific injury to Celtics forward Gordon Hayward in the first quarter, 2) Irving being roundly booed when he was introduced and pretty much every time he touched the ball, and 3) several Cavs players being upset about the planned tribute.

Cavaliers spokesman Tad Carper, though, said the decision was not “directly” related to Hayward’s injury, nor was he aware of any objections by Irving’s former teammates.

"We were expecting to run it at a floating opportunity based on the right moment, and we felt that moment never presented itself," Carper said.

Multiple team officials, including owner Dan Gilbert, were in on the decision, Carper said.