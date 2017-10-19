Jerry Sandusky's request for new trial denied by judge

Jerry Sandusky's request for a new trial on child sexual abuse charges has been denied by a Pennsylvania judge.

The former Penn State assistant football coach had petitioned the state in the wake of his 2012 conviction on 45 counts relating to sexual abuse. Sandusky, now 73, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

His attorneys had argued that numerous factors in Sandusky's initial trial — including incompetence by his lawyers at the time — led to their client being treated unfairly, but Jefferson County Judge John Foradora dismissed those arguments Wednesday in denying Sandusky's request, according to multiple media reports.

Sandusky can still appeal the order to Pennsylvania Superior Court.